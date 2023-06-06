Katherine Times
K-Town among 15 trial sites for program to keep potential offenders out of jail

By Annie Hesse and Rudi Maxwell
Updated June 7 2023 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
Federal minister Linda Burney says rates of incarceration of Indigenous people are a national shame. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Katherine has been named as one of 15 sites across Australia where the Federal Government is rolling out a new early stage justice reinvestment strategy in a bid to keep at-risk individuals out of the criminal justice system.

