Candidates wanted for $24k Katherine Town Council gig

A by-election will be held in Katherine's on Saturday, July 15, to fill two vacant councillor positions at Katherine Town Council.
Councillor nominations will open for one week from Friday, June 16, to noon on Thursday, June 22.
Candidates must provide a headshot with their application and will need to
ensure they meet requirements to be a councillor such as not having a rates debt.
"It would be great to attract councillor candidates who are passionate about Katherine and where we are headed," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said.
"Consider if you are already doing things that make you a community leader.
"Are you interested in the future of Katherine and our services and facilities?"
Ms Clark urged residents to talk to people they think would be a good candidate and support them with a nomination.
"It's astonishing what we can do as peers to motivate people in our community," she said.
"There are a lot of humble but worthy people in our town who would be great for this role, and we need these people to stand up and make a difference."
Katherine Town Council currently only has five elected members, after two councillors left their positions earlier this year, with the two vacant positions to be filled in the by-election.
Successful candidates from this by-election will have to commit to two years before the next general election is held in 2025.
Councillors help with the direction of council and can submit initiatives to be heard at council meetings.
Councillors are paid an allowance of about $20,000 for the year, and they are expected to attend monthly council meetings and other obligations, as well as engage with the community. They also receive $4,000 to be used towards their personal development.
Katherine Town Council said after nominations were received, a community 'Meet the Candidates' event would be held on Saturday, July 1, from 10am to 11.30am.
"Being a councillor is a noble opportunity to serve the Katherine community," Ms Clark said.
"This is the time to consider whether Katherine could benefit from your special set of skills."
