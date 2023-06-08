Tickets almost sold out for Festival

The historic Barunga Statement, a pivotal moment in the journey towards First Nations rights in Australia, commemorates its 35th anniversary this year at the annual Barunga Festival.
The festival, held in the remote community of Barunga from June 9 to 11, is set to be a celebration of culture, music and reconciliation.
Tickets for the three-day festival are almost sold out, with organisers urging those who haven't purchased tickets yet to do so online as sales at the gate cannot be guaranteed.
Charles Darwin University (CDU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said the Barunga Statement had significantly shaped the Territory's history.
"The Barunga Statement is a crucial document that marked a turning point in recognising Aboriginal rights to land, justice and sovereignty," Professor Bowman said.
"It captured the spirit of First Nations communities coming together, united in their determination to assert their sovereignty and protect their cultural heritage. Its enduring impact cannot be overstated."
The Barunga Statement, presented to then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke in 1988, was a landmark declaration by First Nations leaders, representing over 200 Aboriginal communities across Australia.
The statement outlined key points including self-determination, land rights, and compensation for past injustices.
CDU Deputy Vice-Chancellor First Nations Leadership and Engagement Professor Reuben Bolt said the Barunga statement's anniversary served as a reminder of the "resilience and strength of First Nations peoples", and the importance of their voices in shaping a more inclusive and just society.
"The Barunga Statement is one of the many Northern Territory based statements that have paved the way for First Nations advancement in Australia" Professor Bolt said.
"As we celebrate its 35th anniversary, it reminds us of the not so warm relationship between First Nations peoples and former governments leading up to that significant day in 1988.
"This is part of our history, and we must therefore honour the spirit of the statement and work towards genuine reconciliation and self-determination for First Nations peoples."
The Barunga Festival, held annually since 1985, has become a symbol of cultural exchange, unity and understanding.
This year's festival will feature a range of activities, including traditional dance performances, art exhibitions, cultural workshops, sports competitions, and live music showcasing both emerging and established First Nations artists.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
