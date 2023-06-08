Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Teddy Picnic
Katherine
The annual Teddy Bears' Picnic will be held at the Katherine Museum on July 1. Follow the Museum's Facebook Page for more information.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Limbo at Cinema 3 on Thursday, June 15. 6.30 pm for wine and snacks, film starts at 7pm.
Katherine Pride
Katherine
The Katherine Pride Festival will be held from June 16 to 18. A Drag Brunch will be held at Peakabrew on June 17 from 11am, and Cabaret Bingo is on from 7pm at the Golf Club.
Family Fun
Katherine
A free Family Fun Day will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on June 18 from 10am to 1pm with rainbow disco, entertainment and food.
Blue Sky Ball
Katherine
Town Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets will be held every Saturday from 8am at the Lindsey Street complex, with food stalls, local produce and the Barnyard Mobile Petting Zoo.
Local Choir
Katherine
K-Town Choir practices every Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at KRA, corner of Second St and O'Shea Terrace. No experience required.
Gold Rush
Pine Creek
The Pine Creek Gold Rush Festival will be held on July 1. Interested vendors contact Gaye Lawrence on 0427 724 849.
Katherine Show
Katherine
The Katherine Show will be held on July 21 and 22. Entries and early bird tickets are now open online at www.katherineshow.org.au. As the website has been rebuilt, those who have previously had an account will have to make a new one. Katherine Library staff or the show office will be able to help with the entry process. Pick up the 2023 Show booklet at the show office.
Masquerade Ball
Katherine
Katherine Museum is hosting a Masquerade Ball on July 15. Early bird tickets are on sale until June 8. Call the museum to secure your tickets 8972 3945. Tickets are $120 per person.
Board Games
Katherine
The Katherine Board Games Club meets every Thursday from 3pm to 4.30pm at the Katherine Public Library for anyone aged ten years or older. No bookings required.
