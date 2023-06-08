Katherine Times
Katherine's Darcy McBean lines up for Team NSW in round two of PBR State of Origin

By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Katherine's Darcy McBean will be representing NSW in the bull riding State of Origin.
Team Queensland will be looking to put the sealer on the 2023 PBR State of Origin series with a win in Brisbane on June 10. Picture supplied.
Katherine bull rider Darcy McBean is set to line up for Team New South Wales in Brisbane this weekend for round two of PBR Australia's State of Origin series.

