Mental health to be discussed at Barunga

The R U OK? Conversation Convoy is gearing up to visit the Barunga Fest, offering a free cuppa and a chance to learn more about the important role everyone can all play in looking out for friends, family and colleagues.
Free practical tools and tips will be handed out to encourage people to stay connected and have conversations to help those close to them through difficult times in their lives.
Steven Satour, R U OK? Stronger Together Campaign Manager and a Pitjantjatjara,Yankunytjatjara and Pertame man from Central Australia said the mental health organisation wanted to highlight to Barunga guests that there are a variety of ways to have R U OK conversations.
"The most important thing to remember is you don't have to be an expert - you already have what it takes to support the people you care about who might be struggling," he said.
"Be yourself and ask in your way."
The free practical tools and tips form part of 'Stronger Together', a targeted campaign to increase the sense of connection and belonging within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
The resources feature messages that promote a sense of connection, hope and identity.
"Regular, genuine conversations about how we're really going, have the power to change lives, and help the people in our world feel more supported when they're facing life's challenges," R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said.
"By taking the R U OK? Conversation Convoy around Australia, we work to empower people with the confidence to have a meaningful conversation if they spot the signs someone close to them might be struggling with life."
This year the Convoy will travel through NSW, QLD, NT and SA, covering more than 9,000 km.
"It's important to give people the opportunity to come to us. Some people prefer that face-to- face conversation, or they want to know about services or organisations like us," Ms Newton said.
"We know that local knows best. The Conversation Convoy gives R U OK? the opportunity to hear directly from communities and better understand their current needs. This helps inform the development of future resources and campaigns to ensure they are practical and useful."
Get help:
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
