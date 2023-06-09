Junk Festival lures huge crowd

More than 3,000 locals and travellers gathered at the Lindsey Street Complex for the much-anticipated Junk Festival.
Now in its 11th year, the festival not only celebrates the creativity of locals, but also highlights the need to reduce, recycle and reuse unwanted items and consider the environmental impact of rubbish.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
