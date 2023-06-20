Thank you, Katherine

A lot has changed since the Katherine Times was first published on June 16, 1983.
Readers of that debut edition could never have imagined that one day they'd be able to read their local newspaper on their phone. Or that news reported by the Times might one day be accessible to audiences across Australia and around the world at katherinetimes.com.au.
The internet may have changed almost every aspect of our daily lives, but some things have not changed about the Times: its news is still diligently gathered by a hard-working journalist dedicated to keeping the local community strong, informed and connected; and its sales team is still dedicated to connecting advertisers with the masthead's loyal audiences.
In four decades, the Times has had four owners: Vince and Jill Fardone, who launched the paper with John McDonald in 1983; Fairfax Media, which bought it from the Fardones following the 2007 merger with Rural Press; then, for a short period, Nine Entertainment after its 2018 merger with Fairfax; and now as part of the privately owned and proudly independent ACM network of regional and rural mastheads bought from Nine in mid-2019 by Antony Catalano and Alex Waisltiz.
Through ownership and technology changes, Katherine's local newspaper has continued to meet the needs of audiences and advertisers. It's done this by evolving - just as the town and region have evolved. Today, the trusted local news of the Times is available when and where audiences want it: breaking news on your phone; a digital replica of each week's newspaper to read any time and anywhere on your iPad; and the printed paper every Wednesday.
Thank you to all of the editors and journalists and sales teams who have contributed to its success over 40 years.
A special thanks to journalist Annie Hesse, who returned to the Times last year, and has been reporting with courage and care on the news that matters to her community. It's been wonderful to be able to share with ACM audiences around Australia, including in such newspapers as The Canberra Times, Annie's coverage of life in Katherine and the Northern Territory, as well as her powerful, award-winning commentary on issues such as domestic violence.
Thanks also to you, the loyal audiences and advertisers of the Katherine Times. By becoming a digital subscriber, buying the paper or placing an advertisement online or in print you are helping to sustain the trusted local journalism that contributes to an informed and connected community.
This is work that would not be possible without you. So, thank you for supporting local news and Katherine's trusted voice since 1983.
