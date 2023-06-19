Message from the Mayor

Firstly I would like to congratulate the Katherine Times on 40 years of print in Katherine.
That is a huge achievement particularly with many papers across the country being closed down due to the social media platforms.
Katherine has had a few different papers here over time.
The Katherine Informer which was sometimes controversial in the articles that were allowed to be printed in the day.
It was modernised with the change of owners and then a second paper started up which was the Katherine Advertiser.
Katherine supported both papers until eventually, Katherine Informer closed down.
The Katherine Advertiser was replaced with the Katherine Times.
Due to costs and other factors I remember that the Katherine Times had to be printed elsewhere.
If you want to see any of these newspapers and to read some of the stories from over the years the library has a collection of these different newspapers. This is my recollection of the papers.
My husband and I used to collate the Katherine Informer in the 70's for Pat and Helen Murphy when they had the paper.
It was a huge undertaking so I understand what it means to run this type of business.
There were various photographers and reporters and I also remember that newspapers were quite thick then.
The advertising is what helps to pay for the paper and to pay staff wages.
Katherine is very fortunate to still have a newspaper. If we lose it then all that we have is the radio, television and social media.
There are still many people that still like to pick up a newspaper and not have to rely on electronics or wait for the TV.
There are a number areas of Katherine that still do not have reception for phones and television so the printed version is also important for those communities and stations as well as the rural areas.
- Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark
