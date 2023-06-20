The future looks bright

Congratulations to the Katherine Times for being the authoritative printed source of news for the Katherine region for 40 years.
It is an extraordinarily impressive milestone for a media outlet to achieve in this hypercompetitive digital era. It is a testament to the need for high-quality journalism focused on community issues.
To celebrate this milestone, it is important to look back at the growth of agriculture in the Katherine region.
40 years ago, the seeds of our modern agricultural industry were being planted and today we are harvesting the fruits of those seeds.
Around 40 years ago, plant-based agriculture in Katherine primarily consisted of small-scale vegetable production with a few melon and mango producers. According to 1985 figures economic output from cropping and horticulture in the NT amounted to just $7 million.
Horticulture in Katherine consisted of rockmelons, watermelons, pumpkins, cucumbers, capsicums, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, and mangoes.
Production was limited and primarily focused on supplying interstate markets during unique market windows. The relatively small industry experimented and innovated to find the best crops to grow and what markets to sell to.
From the 1980s industry began to realise the unique potential of agriculture in the region. Gradually farmers and investors started to develop larger parcels of land and significantly increased production in melons and mangoes.
Demand for produce was driven by southern markets who acquired a taste for high-quality mangoes and Katherine melon growers were able to supply melons when major farms around Australia stopped production during winter.
The 1980s were an exciting time for the industry, governments were investing heavily in the Katherine Research Station and the Douglas Daly Research Farm.
Critical research was being undertaken into exploring the viability of a wide range of horticultural and broadacre crops for the region. The research station and farm brought an influx of people into the Katherine and Douglas Daly communities and greatly assisted to foster the development of the agricultural sector.
The research findings from the 1980s and 1990s significantly assisted to support industry to expand and respond to the unique challenges of farming in the north. The investment that governments made into the facilities at this time has continued to pay off for industry until today. Katherine Research Station and the Douglas Daly Research Farm are still being used today and with targeted government investment they can be revitalised to continue to deliver essential research 40 years from now.
It is important to note that the past 40 years have not been without significant challenges for industry. During this period farmers have had to deal with major biosecurity incursions, water restrictions and changing government policies.
Farmers in the region have had to advocate for improved infrastructure and supply chains to support industry to send produce to markets. The industry has also invested in cool rooms, packing sheds and trucking services to ensure that produce can get to markets efficiently from our relatively remote location.
The town of Katherine has grown considerably thanks to agriculture. The industry has attracted families to the region to work on farms and it has generated hundreds of secondary jobs to support farming operations. Unlike boom and bust mining operations, agricultural jobs have remained consistent and have kept families in the region.
The next 40 years for agriculture looks bright for the region. Melon and mango operations will expand and will continue to generate millions for our local economy. The broadacre sector will grow considerably to support the NT's cattle industry.
Cotton will be a key crop in rotation with a variety of fodder crops. The broadacre industry will generate significant job opportunities in the Katherine region.
It's easy to be excited about the next 40 years of agriculture in the Katherine region. We look forward to continuing to read about the success of agriculture in the region in all the future editions of the Katherine Times.
- Iain Forrest, Director of Policy and Communications, NT Farmers Association
