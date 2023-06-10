Katherine Times
Australia urged to honour the past and vote for voice

June 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Central Land Council members Roseanne Ellis and Mildred Inkamala sign the Barunga Voice Declaration. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney has referred to Bob Hawke's great regret at not delivering on a treaty as she quoted his widow saying if he was alive today he would urge voters to deliver a voice to parliament.

