Australia urged to honour the past and vote for voice

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney has referred to Bob Hawke's great regret at not delivering on a treaty as she quoted his widow saying if he was alive today he would urge voters to deliver a voice to parliament.
Speaking at the Barunga Festival in the Northern Territory on Saturday, Ms Burney referred to the 1988 Barunga Statement which called for the recognition of Aboriginal rights.
The statement was presented to then prime minister Hawke at the festival 35 years ago by then Northern Land Council chairperson Yunupingu and Central Land Council head Wenten Rubuntja.
Ms Burney said that Mr Hawke had said there should be a treaty between the Aboriginal people and the rest of Australia, but that hadn't happened.
She read out a statement at the festival from Mr Hawke's widow Blanche d'Alpuget saying one of his great regrets was not delivering on the treaty "and if he was with us today he would be saying to the Aboriginal people, to the Australian people, grab the opportunity for constitutional reform, grab it with both hands".
Representatives from the four Northern Territory land councils on Friday handed Ms Burney the Barunga Voice Declaration, which calls on the nation to vote 'yes' in the upcoming referendum.
More than 200 representatives of the Northern, Central, Tiwi and Anindilyakwa land councils are gathered on the traditional lands of the Bagala people southeast of Katherine for the Barunga Festival.
"We must right the wrongs of the past and deal with the serious issues impacting First Nations peoples, empower First Nations peoples and unite our country," the Barunga Voice Declaration says.
In a keynote address to be given at the festival on Saturday, Ms Burney will say constitutional recognition through an Indigenous voice is about national identity.
"Are we a people who have it in our heart to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our founding document?" she says.
"Are we big enough and generous enough to commit ourselves to recognition and listening through a voice?
"Are we big enough and generous enough to tell the truth?"
Northern Land Council chairperson Samuel Bush-Blanasi said the declaration honoured past leaders and the original 1988 Barunga Statement.
"We are standing strong together as we continue our long struggle," he said.
"We speak for our clans, communities and our families, asking all Australians to support us and vote 'yes' so we can finally be respected as equals."
Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis said Australia was closer than ever to having the aspirations realised in both the Barunga Statement and the Barunga Voice Declaration.
"We are calling on all Australians to join us on this movement for a better future," Professor Davis said.
Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin said the signing of the declaration was a powerful signal of solidarity.
"Here in Barunga we have heard from many of the 200 representatives from these land councils about how important this referendum will be for positive change and to ensure Indigenous voices are heard," he said.
"These four land councils who represent tens of thousands of residents of remote communities and towns across the territory are standing here today together urging all Australians to vote 'yes' for a better future for all of us."
