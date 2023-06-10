Jewel of the North draws large crowd

A large crowd of competitors gathered in Katherine for Round 1 of the 2023 Red Range Stock Supplements Jewel of the North Novice Campdraft Series.
Round 2 will be the Fitzroy Crossing Annual Campdraft and Rodeo from June 22 to 25.
Katherine ASH Draft results:
1. Patrick Burke, Lealukas Ruff Reyn, 91
2. Wayne Bean, Twenty X, 90
3. Danny Hayes, Boogieman, 89
4. Daral Dahl, Blue Jay Juliette, 88
5. Emily Banks, Pearla, 87
5. Ty Blokland, Hazaction Spider, 87
5. Belinda Rasheed, Lectro Lola, 87
