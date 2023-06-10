Man found dead in Katherine

A man has been found dead in a public place in Katherine, with police looking into the circumstances of the death.
Northern Territory Police said at around 5:30pm on June 9 a police patrol located the unresponsive man at Ryan Park, at the intersection of the Victoria and the Stuart Highway.
Police commenced resuscitation attempts and St John Ambulance attended, but the man was declared deceased a short time later.
Police said the circumstances of the death are under investigation.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
