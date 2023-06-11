35-year-old treaty promise remembered at Barunga

Marking the 35th anniversary of the iconic Barunga Statement, the last living artist who painted the statement, has spoken out about its significance.
In 1988, artist and cultural leader, Yolngu Madarrpa Clan head Djambawa Marawili from the Baniyala Homeland in North East Arnhem Land joined other cultural leaders in presenting the Statement to then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke during the Barunga Sport and Cultural Festival.
The historic document called for a Treaty and demanded recognition of the rights of Indigenous peoples by the Government.
Collaborating with Indigenous cultural leaders and the then-NLC Chairperson, the late Yunupingu, Mr Marawili played an instrumental role in crafting the Barunga Statement, promoting Aboriginal self-determination and amplifying the Indigenous 'voice' through art.
In Yunupingu's speech at the time, he described the Statement as a resounding reminder to governments that Aboriginal people would always take the lead in shaping policy and decision-making processes.
The Barunga Statement, which is now on display at Parliament House in Canberra, used art as a medium to speak across cultures and champion political rights.
"In that Barunga Statement from 1988 there were two types of messages coming out from remote Indigenous people," Mr Marawili said.
"One through words from the mouth and the other in political art. Our words written in your language, English, and our ancestral patterns and designs containing the stories and songlines of the Country.
"We (brought) the Statement to both Balanda (non-Indigenous) and Yolngu (Indigenous) people for their understanding.
"With that Barunga statement, we were with NLC and CLC calling for a big Treaty between the Australian Government and Indigenous Australians. Prime Minister Bob Hawke promised that."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.