The Northern Territory's Chief Minister Natasha Fyles is on personal leave from politics as her son receives medical treatment for a "very rare" condition.
Ms Fyles, her partner and two children will be travelling interstate where her 11-year-old son Henry will receive specialised treatment on an Intramedullary Spinal Cord tumour which he was diagnosed with on his first birthday and has been receiving treatment for since.
"Those early specialist appointments and late-night hospital visits feel like a blur, and a bad dream," Ms Fyles said, looking back on the time of when her son was first diagnosed.
"I remember getting Henry's diagnosis as though it was yesterday - not knowing what was going to happen, but knowing that our lives would never be the same," she said.
"His journey is far from over, but I'm so proud of the strong, resilient and kind young man he is becoming.
"And I'm incredibly proud of his big brother."
Ms Fyles said her two sons had been the reason why she first put her hand up to serve her local community, why she then took on the role of Health Minister, and why she was now serving as Chief Minister.
"I want all Territory kids - mine, yours, everyone's - to have the best possible future," she said.
"I want them to grow up happy, healthy and strong here.
"I want them to get their education here, and I want them to find good jobs here.
"I want them to start their own families here, and build their lives here, just like we have.
"I want them to see their future here - and I want to help build that future for them and for all Territorians."
Ms Fyles said she knew of and acknowledged the challenges faced by Territorians.
"They (the challenges) are big, they're layered, and sometimes they can feel impossible to overcome. It's confronting, frustrating and often heartbreaking," she said.
"I know we've got a lot of work still to do to build that future - but I don't think it's beyond Territorians.
"Because I know a thing or two about tough odds. I've learned plenty about resilience.
"And I know that with hard work, hard decisions and a bit of hope, anything is possible."
Ms Fyles said she was grateful for the support shown to her family by friends, colleagues and the community as they focus on her son's wellbeing and recovery.
Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison will act as Chief Minister while Ms Fyles is away.
The Chief Minister is anticipated to return to work on Monday 19 June.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
