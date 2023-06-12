Following the great success of the annual Junk Festival, Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre has partnered with Katherine Regional Arts to exhibit a showcase of trash fashions in the centre's Laneway Gallery.
On view until June 24, visitors can expect to step into a world of curious and interesting wearable art from creative people across the Big Rivers Region
Discarded plastic, cotton, cardboard, and other forms of junk have been transformed into stunning new outfits with the aim to recycle and reuse while creating new art.
More than 3,000 people gathered at this year's Junk Festival.
Now in its eleventh year, every year the community-wide gathering promotes reducing, recycling, and re-using-and encourages the community to reduce waste.
The Katherine Regional Arts signature event also celebrates Katherine's community spirit through art, music, design, and fashion.
The effort sends an important message that the Big Rivers region cares about the local environment where the community's waste goes, and how it is recycled.
First-time Junk Festival visitor Michelle May, from Melbourne, said she was "blown away" but the creativity of the artists.
"It's amazing what can be created with pieces of rubbish," the mother-of-two said.
"The message the festival sends is important and it is great to see so many young people get involved."
Mrs May said she would like to see Junk Festivals pop up across the country to encourage the next generation to consider the impact of excessive waste on the environment.
"By encouraging young people to get involved and create art or fashion with trash, we can change the mindsets of the next generation and make a difference to the environment for generations to come."
Mrs May said once the family returned to Victoria, she would "start talking" to community groups and her children's school to follow Katherine's lead and create a Junk Festival.
"I've never seen anything like it - and I think it's a brilliant idea to help the environment in a creative way," she said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
