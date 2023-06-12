Students produce book, song, perform at Opera House

School students from Barunga School have written and illustrated a bilingual book which will have kids reading and singing along.
Shordi Krik tells the story of the Barunga students as they go on a trip to their local creek where they play and swim and enjoy life.
Their words have also been made into a song.
Written in Kriol and English, readers will be singing along with this joyful song while learning more about life in Barunga as they go.
The book was written with the help of Indigenous Literacy Foundation Ambassador Justine Clarke, who is a regular visitor to the small community about 80km south-east of Katherine.
The illustrations for the book were all created by students with the help of digital illustrating workshops.
The students are now gearing up to travel to Sydney in September to launch their book as part of Indigenous Literacy Day.
Later this year, they will also be performing their song at the Sydney Opera House.
