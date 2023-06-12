Big Rivers Region icons recognised in King's Birthday Honours

A rubbish warrior, a singer and a former Katherine paramedic are among those celebrated in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours list for their contribution to their communities.
Katherine's Jenny Duggan has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the general division for her service to the community of Katherine.
A volunteer and Katherine Region coordinator for Neighbourhood Watch NT since 2014, Mrs Duggan was a founding member of the Katherine Playgroup for which she gave her time between 1980 and 1996, and an organiser of the Katherine Babysitting Club.
A community philanthropist of over 40 years, Mrs Duggan has organised Clean Up Australia Days since 1986, and dedicated more than a quarter of a century to caring for the environment as a Landcare volunteer and local rubbish warrior.
She also has worked tirelessly for local sporting clubs, including the Barbarians Rugby Union Club from 2007 to 2017 and the Katherine Krocs Golden Oldies Rugby Club.
The mother and former business woman was also a founding parent of St Joseph's Christian College in Katherine, and was named Katherine Citizen of the Year in 2007.
Meanwhile, Territory singer-songwriter Dr Shellie Morris was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours for distinguished service to the performing arts, to the Indigenous community, and to not-for-profit organisations.
After moving from Sydney to the NT in the 1990s, the Yanyuwa and Wardaman woman graduated from the Northern Territory University - now Charles Darwin University (CDU) - with a Certificate III in Contemporary Music, and has dedicated her life and talent to sharing musical knowledge, advocacy and empowering First Nations people to tell their stories through song.
In November 2022, her "exceptional achievements" were recognised when she was awarded the CDU's Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Indigenous Alumnus Award.
Dr Morris was named Female Artist of the Year in 2004 and 2005 in the National Indigenous Music Awards which recognise excellence, dedication, innovation and outstanding contribution to the Northern Territory music industry.
In 2013 she was nominated for an ARIA Award for Best World Music Album for her album Together We Are Strong - Ngambala Wigi Li - Wun the Song Peoples Sessions.
Former Katherine paramedic Warren Purse has also been acknowledged in the King's Birthday Honours.
Mr Purse was recognised with the Australian Ambulance Service Medal.
The former Australian Army medic became a paramedic with St John Ambulance after losing his wife in a motorcycle crash in 1999.
Aged only 32 when she died, Paula Purse's death made her husband a single dad who suddenly had to care for their four young children - a daughter and three sons - aged just 13, 11, 7 and 3 at the time.
Since his wife's tragic death, Mr Purse has dedicated his life to helping others through his crucial work with St John Ambulance.
Hugh Heggie, the Administrator of the Northern Territory, said it was good to see awardees from all over the Territory recognised in Australia's highest awards across a diverse range of fields.
"Recipients hail from Arnhem Land to Yuendumu, including Katherine, Darwin and Alice Springs," Dr Heggie said.
"They have been recognised for their contribution to the arts, to the health and welfare of Australians, to our safety, our sports culture and our history.
"Our nation's highest honour, the Order of Australia has a very important and unique characteristic, it is a bottom-up system - nominations come from the community."
Dr Heggie encouraged Territorians to nominate each other.
"All of those recognised ... have been nominated by their peers," he said.
"We all know someone who has made an outstanding contribution - in their field of work or in the community. So it is up to you to ensure we see more Territorians recognised."
All Territorians acknowledged in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours:
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
