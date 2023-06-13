Katherine Times
Indonesian volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

June 13 2023 - 2:30pm
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted at least seven times in the past 24 hours. (AP PHOTO)
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as three kilometres into the air.

