Darcy McBean's Team New South Wales was left feeling "gutted" after losing another bull riding State of Origin series in a competitive round two showdown on opposition soil on Saturday night.
Team Queensland claimed their second victory of the three-round Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Origin series against New South Wales in Brisbane on June 10.
The round two win meant Queensland secured its fourth Origin championship, continuing their dominance in the series which begun in 2019.
McBean, a Katherinite whose family originates from New South Wales, said the team was disappointed with the result.
"We were feeling a little gutted," he said.
McBean took to the arena at Brisbane Entertainment Centre with high hopes, but failed to complete a ride in what was a disappointing night for the Territory man.
"I wasn't very happy," he said.
Team New South Wales Captain Cody Heffernan said they were determined to end the series with a win when they travel to Cairns for the final round on July 22.
"We didn't get it in the end, but everyone put in a big effort," Heffernan said.
"We'll be back for Cairns, and we'll be better," he said.
Aaron Kleier took out the event win, finishing with a 90.5 point ride on Roid Rage from Dittmann Bucking Bulls; the highest score of the night.
"When us boys put on the Queensland jersey, we know what it's about. It's just so good to be able to ride together as a team," Kleier said.
Queensland's Jake Curr said there was a "pretty good feeling in the air" in the locker room afterwards.
"Everyone just relaxed a bit and let out a bit of a sigh of relief," he said.
"Everyone was just very excited ... that we'd won the series."
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said it was a spectacular event that had everyone watching on their edge of their seats.
"What a battle," said Mr Young.
"Since we are normally an individual sport, it's great to see the team aspect come into play during the Origin series, and see these guys work together."
McBean's fortunes were only made worse when he backed up with another disappointing result at the Adelaide River Rodeo on Sunday June 11.
"I got bucked off a bull ... and then got bucked off the feature bull as well," McBean said.
"Just a bad weekend."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
