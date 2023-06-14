Drones to take flight for young Katherinites

Young Katherinites will be able to learn how to fly drones thanks to a National Science Week grant won by a Charles Darwin University (CDU) lecturer.
CDU Lecturer in Education Farha Sattar is gearing up to run two workshops for students in Darwin and Katherine later this year, guiding them through the steps of handling small drones.
"I am thrilled to receive this grant and have the opportunity to inspire young students through STEM education," Dr Sattar said.
"By teaching students from top-end and remote communities how to code and program drones, we can nurture a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics from an early age."
As a certified drone pilot since 2017, Dr Sattar has explored the integration of drones into STEM education for a number of years.
Building upon the success of previous projects, she is eager to make a lasting impact on young minds.
"We want to provide a fun and interactive way for students to learn," she said.
"The main aim of these workshops is to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals and equip them with the technical skills needed for their future education and job prospects."
The workshops and activities will be held during National Science Week, from August 12 to 20.
Participants will have the opportunity to develop coding and programming skills, as well as their logical thinking, initiative and creativity.
CDU Lecturer in STEM Pathways, Dr Carla Eisemberg, said the workshops would be designed to ignite students' curiosity and passion for science and technology subjects that are relevant to the Territory.
"Drones are already being used in many industries, from advanced manufacturing, to medical supply transport and land and fire management," Dr Eisemberg said.
"The students of today are the engineers, drone technicians, and STEM educators of tomorrow. Engaging them with local challenges in the NT means we can help foster a wealth of knowledge about our unique landscape."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.