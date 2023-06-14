Freight train derails outside of Katherine

A freight train has collided with a truck on the outskirts of Katherine.
Florina Road is currently closed in both directions at the railway crossing, as police, firies and St John Ambulance are responding to the incident.
Police said the train driver and co-driver suffered minor injuries and had been taken to Katherine Hospital.
The area around the railway crossing on Florina Road has been cordoned off, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Major traffic delays are expected.
Police said active fires may occur close to the roadside and firefighting crews may be working close to the roadside.
Smoke from the fire may affect visibility.
It is understood at least one property on Zimin Drive has been evacuated due to the fire threat.
Only late last week Katherine Town Council advised motorists of a fault with the boom gate at the Florina Road railway crossing.
