Extend of train crash revealed as detour remains in place

New images have emerged of the extent of the train derailment that has left at least two people injured.
One of the aerial photos shows the fully destroyed and burnt train engine, with several carriages of the train strewn beside the track next to the Florina Road railway crossing.
The train derailed after hitting a truck on June 14 at around lunchtime, with police, fire and ambulance crews called to the scene to render assistance.
Police said the train driver and co-driver suffered minor injuries and had been taken to Katherine Hospital.
Only days before the crash, Katherine Town Council issued a warning that the boom gate at the crossing had been faulty.
It is unclear if it was working correctly at the time.
The derailment caused a major fire, with residents on properties on Tokmakoff and Lya Road as well as on Zimin Drive having to evacuate.
The area around the railway crossing on Florina Road has been cordoned off, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Florina Road remains closed in both directions at the railway crossing,
A single-lane detour is in place via Shadforth Road along the railway corridor.
The detour is suitable for prime movers and 2WDs.
Meanwhile, the Ghan passenger train has been turned back, as the derailed freight train is blocking the track.
And within hours of the incident, supermarket shelves were stripped bare, with locals anticipating supply shortages while trains will be unable to come to Katherine.
