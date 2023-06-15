Katherine Times
Young ringer lucky to be alive

Updated June 15 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 3:00pm
When a quiet day out on a remote Outback lake went terribly wrong, a young man was left clutching his lifeless leg, calling out to mates for help.

