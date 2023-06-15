Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Mixed report card on meeting Closing the Gap targets

By Rudi Maxwell
June 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Efforts to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians show mixed results. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Efforts to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians show mixed results. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

CLOSING THE GAP TARGETS ON TRACK

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.