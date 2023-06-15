Two released from hospital as freight expected to roll back into town

Two people injured in the collision between a truck and a freight train on the outskirts of Katherine have been released from Katherine Hospital.
A spokesman for Aurizon, the owner of the Tarcoola (SA) to Darwin rail line, said two members of the train crew remained in hospital.
Just before 11am on June 14, a north-bound freight train, crashed into a truck at the Florina Road rail crossing,
The train was transporting a general freight and diesel container, with the impact sparking a large-scale fire which was extinguished by Katherine firefighters with the help of Bushfires NT and a fire crew from nearby RAAF Base Tindal.
The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) and NT Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Recovery work for the rollingstock and the rail infrastructure cannot commence until NT Police and ONRSR release the site.
Aurizon said it was mobilising recovery teams and resources to ensure the recovery work could commence as soon as the site was released.
"Freight and passenger train services have been impacted," the spokesman said.
"Aurizon continues to work with customers on alternative transport arrangements for freight using road and rail solutions and regular supermarket and food supplies are still expected in Katherine and Darwin later today (June 15)."
The spokesman said Aurizon was providing support to its employees and their families.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.