Train crash witnesses urged to contact police

Investigations are continuing after a freight train collided with a truck at a rail crossing in Cossack.
Just before 11am on June 14, an Aurizon freight train derailed after colliding with a truck at the Florina Road crossing.
Four people were conveyed to Katherine District Hospital for treatment, with all since released from hospital.
The train was transporting a general freight and diesel container which was damaged on impact, resulting in a large-scale fire which was extinguished by the Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service, with assistance from the Royal Australian Air Force and Bushfires NT.
As a precaution numerous properties in the vicinity were evacuated.
The collision triggered major traffic delays along Florina Road throughout the afternoon with a detour established along the rail corridor from Shadforth Lane onto Florina Road.
The detour remains open to traffic for light vehicles only.
Police said it was currently unknown when the crossing would reopen.
A crime scene has been established, with Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has footage of the events preceding and in the aftermath, is urged to contact police on 131 444.
Worksafe NT and the National Rail Safety Regulator have been advised.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Joshua Fischer said it was "incredibly lucky" no one was seriously injured in the collision.
"I commend the work of everyone involved as without the fast deployment of firefighting resources to the location, we would have potentially seen a large bushfire take hold in the area," he said.
"Motorists are still advised to avoid the area."
A spokesman for Aurizon, the owner of the Tarcoola (SA) to Darwin rail line, said Aurizon was mobilising recovery teams and resources to ensure the recovery work could commence as soon as possible.
"Freight and passenger train services have been impacted," the spokesman said.
"Aurizon continues to work with customers on alternative transport arrangements for freight using road and rail solutions and regular supermarket and food supplies are still expected in Katherine and Darwin (on June 15)."
The train line between South Australia and Katherine is open, allowing Aurizon to run a train with containers to Katherine, with a truck option available for Aurizon customers for shipments from Katherine to Darwin.
"The track is effectively open to the north beyond the site of the incident, but obviously passenger through services continue to be impacted," the spokesman said.
The spokesman said Aurizon was providing support to its employees and their families.
