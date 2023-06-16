Opinion: Justice reinvestment welcomed

As the Local Member I welcome this.
Justice reinvestment involves community lead solutions yet recently a three-day conference in Katherine did not invite one of the main stake holders in the region and Traditional owners Lisa Mumbin, who is the Chair of the Jawoyn Association.
Justice reinvestment talks about early intervention and prevention, yet last week I visited Seven Emu station that the NT Government has invested $4.5 million tax payers dollars, over a five year period and is meant to receive 62 youth a year, yet as of the June 9 they have not seen one youth at this amazing facility purpose-built by this Labor Government.
We know that Aboriginal people are overrepresented in prison according to the statistics and on top of that aboriginal children between 10 to 17 years are 26 times more likely to be in detention on an average night one year ago at the same time in June 2022.
Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians, Malarndarri McCarthy says first nations people and organisations are best to deal with the needs of their communities yet at Seven Emu Station Frank Shadforth and his family that have owned the property since 1953 and are Aboriginal seem to not be getting the youth to mentor, teach learning on country bush medicine, fencing, horseman skills and just mentor them to be better individuals.
Frank and his family have the lived experience with one of their youth that went through the program last year going onto creating an award winning design on the NAIDOC shirt for 2023.
That is progress, that is real outcomes and that is a real result.
Linda Burney goes onto say that 30 years after the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody the rates of incarceration are a national shame, yet here we have an exemplar facility ready to go and they are literally waiting for the NT Government and Territory families to send them the youth and to keep them out of the prison system.
She goes onto say "We want to make sure young First Nations people have a better future and can reach their full potential".
Well I can honestly say that is an example of what the expectation in the community is as well ... real results for youth to reach their full potential.
The article talks a big game but I know in my community that if business owners know the youth are going to a facility to be mentored by a family like the Shadforths these youth will be in a better way and the rest of the community can heal together.
That is what business owners are telling me when I call in to chat to them. I look forward to the NT Government implementing the justice reinvestment they have invested in already and stop wasting tax payers hard earned dollars.
