'Incredibly lucky' nobody seriously hurt

Recovery work continues at the Florina Road railway crossing where an Aurizon freight train collided with a truck on June 14.
While the train like has reopened, Aurizon teams and local contractors continue to work on the removal of containers on the train and are using cranes and heavy equipment to remove the damaged locomotives and wagons.
Northern Territory Fire Service Deputy Chief Fire Officer Joshua Fischer said it was "incredibly lucky" no one was seriously injured in the collision.
"I commend the work of everyone involved as without the fast deployment of firefighting resources to the location, we would have potentially seen a large bushfire take hold in the area," he said.
