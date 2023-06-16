Newspaper celebrates 40 years

The first ever Katherine Times was published on June 16 in 1983, and the masthead remains the same to this day.
The first edition was complimentary, following editions cost 35 cents and a classified advertisement was $2.50 for 20 words.
Months of research and planning came to fruition with the first ever Katherine Times newspaper on June 16, 1983, and proprietors Vince Fardone and John McDonald said the decision to go ahead with the paper had come from the founders' "desire to give Katherine and the surrounding district a newspaper which would present local news and views in a manner which would both inform and entertain".
The first front page featured a story on the Red Cross canoe marathon, which had 136 paddlers in 78 canoes take part, and raised more than $7,000 for charity.
Another story anticipated large crowds at the up and coming Katherine Carnival, with a street parade, aerobatic display and activities on the river bank under the high level bridge.
The first Katherine Times announced planning was underway for the first ever Mayoral Debutante Ball, and then Mayor Pat Davies said council was considering to give Katherine homes street numbers instead of lot numbers.
The newspaper reported entries for the Katherine Show were slow and one of the stories covered the first ever School of the Air sports day, which saw students travel to Katherine from as far as Western Australia, Bathurst Island and Borroloola.
In the very first giveaway, readers had the opportunity to win two guinea pigs. Fishing columnist Ian Banks advised serious fishermen to "get a boat" to fish the Katherine River.
The back page featured a story about the 1983 Top End Tour with 35 competitors racing from Katherine to Darwin, and a yarn about the Katherine Cup.
"We delivered a copy of the first edition to every household free of charge, out of the back of a green mini-moke," founder and managing editor Vince Fardone said.
"That night, all of a sudden it hit me - we have done the first one, now we are going to have to do this again - every week," he said.
Staff members and contributors included receptionist Tracy Hockley, IBM Typesetter Di Holdway, sports columnist Mal Bates, social butterfly Jenny Tilley, fishing columnist Ian Banks, Mataranka correspondent Betty Martin and Pine Creek-based writer Kathy Stevens.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
