'We did what we had to do'

On Australia Day 1998 floodwaters from the Katherine River rose to an inch short of the Katherine Times' office ceiling.
Some three metres under water and with all his equipment destroyed, newspaper owner Vince Fardone thought his publishing days were over.
The newspaper archive floated through the office, together with computers and office chairs.
And most of the Katherine Times staff were caught up in the devastation, including staff member Duana Job, who was evacuated to higher ground in Katherine East.
Her house in Katherine South was inundated by two meters of flood waters.
During the days of the worst chaos in Katherine, reporter Dave Larking had to be medivacced to Brisbane after he badly cut his foot.
But with the help of the Member for Katherine at the time, Mike Reed, staff from RAAF Tindal and supported by the NT News, the Katherine Times still hit the streets - as a four-page publication - with photos, public service and emergency announcements and important phone numbers.
Published in Darwin, 5,000 copies were delivered to Katherine in the boot of a then government minister's car.
"People started picking up the paper, and it was like we were coming back to normality, but it was far from normality, it took years to get to that," founder Vince Fardone remembered.
"But we just did what we had to do."
In the three weeks after the flood the Katherine Times produced a bi-weekly edition from the second floor of the NT Government building based in First Street, while staff were trying to clean the mess the flood had left behind at the office on Katherine Terrace.
Over three days, from January 26 to 29, the worst flooding on record occurred in and around Katherine.
The flood was caused by torrential rain from the remains of Cyclone Les in the headwaters of the Katherine, Roper, Adelaide, Mary, Wildman and South Alligator rivers as the system moved slowly west.
The Katherine River peaked at 20.4 metres on January 27, more than a metre higher than the previous worst recorded flood in 1957.
It was estimated enough water flowed under the bridge to fill Sydney harbor in 12 hours.
During the 2006 floods water once again made its way into the Katherine Times office.
Then-advertising manager Duana Job said the water was "only 10cm deep", but it left a big mess.
"We'd already lost almost everything in 1998 - except for computers and desks there was not much else in the office at the time."
