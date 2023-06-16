A proud history of quality news

The Katherine Times has built a reputation as an accurate and impassioned advocate for its readers, with editorial content reflecting what is on the minds of Territorians who use it as their weekly source of news.
The Times has been rewarded with numerous awards for groundbreaking news stories.
As a member of the South Australian Country Press Association, the Times achieved critical acclaim in 1991, 1996, and 1998 when it won the Association's Best Newspaper Award. It was up against 26 other newspapers.
The Times also won Best Editorial Campaign in 2000 when it highlighted the biggest problem Katherine has faced - anti-social behaviour.
In 2017, The Katherine Times won an important NT Media Award.
The "Pete Davies Memorial Campaigning Journalism Award" was received for dogged coverage of chemical contamination issues.
The award to former editor Chris McLennan was made by the Darwin Press Club and the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance.
The annual awards - supported by MEAA, the Walkley Foundation and the Darwin Press Club - celebrate quality journalism and reward media professionals whose commitment and excellent media coverage best informs and entertains the Territory.
Mr McLennan won the Pete Davies Memorial Campaigning Journalism Award "for its grassroots coverage of the PFAS chemical contamination of the town's water supplies, reporting that came as a result of listening to a community concern and doggedly chasing it to get an outcome".
Best Indigenous Affairs reporting
Former Katherine Times reporter Roxanne Fitzgerald was a finalist in the 2019 NT Media Awards.
Ms Fitzgerald was one of three finalists named in the category for best Indigenous Affairs reporting.
She submitted three articles published for our website and in print during the past year on her extensive coverage of Indigenous issues.
National media award
Another former Katherine Times journalist, Lydia Lynch, was named a finalist for a national media award.
Ms Lynch was a finalist for the Older People Speaking Out Best Coverage of Cultural Diversity, Rural, Regional award.
"This award is presented for positive coverage of issues and experiences related to the cultural diversity of modern Australia," an OPSO spokeswoman said.
Ms Lynch was chosen for her reporting on Indigenous Elders in the region.
"Many Aboriginal women living in remote communities never have their stories told," Ms Lynch said.
"I have strived to highlight the positive influence Aboriginal elders have on their communities."
Mid-Year Celebration of Journalism
During her tenure as a journalist for the Katherine Times, Sarah Matthews helped a broad audience understand rural and remote Australia's issues through news stories.
Ms Matthews was nominated in the Mid-Year Celebration of Journalism, administered by the Walkley Foundation, for her coverage of community and regional affairs.
Stories like "'We gotta get that needle': On the streets of Katherine, the threat of COVID looms large", "The journey of Yolngu artist Dhambit Mununggurr", and "Forced to leave Katherine because of a lack of mental health care, now Jacci is sharing her story" brought the plight of rural people to those in the city.
