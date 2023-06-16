6 Essential cocktails and how to make them

Taking an early evening cocktail is a terrific way to unwind, satisfy your palate, and whet your appetite for dinner. Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content.



After a long day at work - or a medium or short day at work, for that matter - nothing hits the spot like a well-crafted cocktail. Taking an early evening cocktail is a terrific way to unwind, satisfy your palate, and whet your appetite for dinner.

But to get a decent cocktail these days, one is obliged to head over to a local bar and spend (at least) $12 per drink, right? Wrong. Most people don't seem to realise how easy it is to mix the perfect cocktail. The best ones are also usually the simplest. With the right ingredients and a little trial and error, you'll master the art of "mixology" in no time.

We're here to help. In this article we cover 6 essential cocktails and show you how to serve them up like a pro. Note that many of these recipes call for specific equipment and tools designed for making drinks. If you intend to become your own bartender, you should invest in a decent cocktail set. You can purchase one online and ship it via courier Katherine. It's amazing how fast and efficient parcel posting is in this day and age.

Now for those drinks.

Daiquiri

The daiquiri is a refreshing classic that's both sour and-depending how much sugar you put in-a little sweet.

What you'll need:

Rum

Fresh lime juice

Powdered sugar or simple syrup

Ice

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail glass

How to make it:

Fill a cocktail shaker 3/4 of the way with ice. Squeeze one full lime into it. Add a double shot of rum. Add powdered sugar or simple syrup to taste, but no more than a couple bar spoonfuls (when it comes to sugar, less is more). Put the cap on the shaker and shake vigorously for at least one minute. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Note: gin can be substituted for rum to make a gimlet.

Manhattan

The Manhattan is a strong drink known for its pleasantly bitter flavor profile and unmistakable reddish brown appearance.

What you'll need:

Rye or bourbon whisky (Canadian whisky works too)

Sweet vermouth

Angostura bitters (or something similar)

Ice

Mixing glass

Bar spoon

Maraschino cherry (we recommend Luxardo

Cocktail glass

How to make it:

Combine 3 parts whisky (4 if you want a dryer, stronger Manhattan) and 1 part sweet vermouth in a mixing glass. Add a few dashes of bitters. Fill the glass halfway up with ice. Using a bar spoon, rapidly stir the mixture for at least one minute; in addition to chilling the drink, this achieves a small level of dilution. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a cherry.

Keep in mind that vermouth is a fortified wine; it doesn't last forever. Refrigerate it after opening and, ideally, use it within a month. That goes for both the dry and sweet varieties.

Note: a Rob Roy is a Manhattan made with scotch whisky.

Martini

The martini is the king-or perhaps queen-of all cocktails. Done well, it really can't be beat. The martini's beauty lies, in part, in its simplicity.

What you'll need:

Gin or vodka (but really gin)

Dry vermouth

Ice

Lemon rind or green olives

Mixing glass

Bar spoon

Cocktail glass

How to make it:

Combine 8 parts gin or vodka and 1 part dry vermouth in a mixing glass. Depending on personal taste, you may want to make the ratio a bit higher or lower. Fill the glass up halfway with ice. Stir rapidly with a bar spoon for at least one minute, chilling and diluting the drink. (The shaken martini is an invention of Ian Fleming's and thus a fictional drink.) Strain into a cocktail glass and add a lemon twist or three olives. If using lemon, squeeze some of the oil from the rind into the drink.

Note: to make a Gibson-the martini's lesser known but equally charming cousin-follow the same instructions and substitute cocktail onions for olives.

Sidecar

The sidecar is a terrific drink whose classic status is on par with the Manhattan and martini. For some reason its popularity has waned over the past 100 years. That's a pity because it really is wonderful.

What you'll need:

Brandy (preferably cognac, but not necessarily)

Fresh lemon juice

Triple sec

Ice

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail glass

How to make it:

Into a cocktail shaker go the following: 4 parts brandy, 1 part triple sec, and the juice of 1 lemon. Fill the shaker up 3/4 of the way with ice. Shake vigorously for at least one minute. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with lemon peel.

Warning: Don't use too much triple sec unless you want your drink to taste like processed orange juice with a lot of added sugar.

Highball

It's probably fair to say that the highball is the simplest of all cocktails. It's also one of the most delicious and refreshing. Perfect for a warm summer evening.

What you'll need:

Whisky (we prefer scotch, but any quality whisky will do)

Soda water

Ice

How to make it:

Fill up a highball glass or collins glass with ice. Pour in a double shot of whisky. Fill the remainder of the glass with soda water. Drink.

Note: over the years, "highball" has become an ambiguous term meaning any drink made with one liquor and a mixer. If you order one in a bar, you'll have to specify what you want by saying "whisky and soda."

French 75

True to its name, which was inspired by the WWI-era French cannon, this cocktail packs a hell of a wallop, which is belied by its smooth, almost delicate taste. You've been warned.

What you'll need:

Gin

Champagne (or any dry sparkling wine)

Fresh lemon juice

Powdered sugar or simple syrup

Ice

Cocktail shaker

Champagne flute

How to make it: