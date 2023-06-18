Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Top End Constable Ozzie and life as a bush cop

June 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Constable Jermaine Ostrofski says his relationship with his community is what makes him happy. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Constable Jermaine Ostrofski says his relationship with his community is what makes him happy. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

As a child, Jermaine "Ozzie" Ostrofski dreamed of chasing bad guys and locking them up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.