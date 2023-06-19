Territory Day to be a cracker

The Territory's most iconic celebration of the NT lifestyle is just around the corner, with Territory Day events and fireworks shows to be held across the Big Rivers Region.
"Family friendly events will take place across this vast land, from Groote Eylandt to Yulara - all with fireworks - uniting us as we celebrate this beautiful place we call home, and the people who make it such a great place to live," Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said.
The theme for this year's Territory Day is 'The People Make the Place', with Minister Kirby saying Territory Day was "one of the proudest days on the NT events calendar".
"We encourage Territorians old and new to get out and celebrate our special day and the amazing people who live here," he said.
"There will be plenty of chances to celebrate all over the Territory, with fireworks events scheduled from top to bottom of this incredible place we live, work and play in. So check out where your nearest celebration is and join in the fun.
"What a fantastic opportunity to see local artists performing on stage for one of the biggest days in the Territory, alongside such beloved national talent."
Where: Katherine Showgrounds
Time: 5:00pm
What's Happening: Featuring food, entertainment and music. Official fireworks display at 7:30pm.
Where: Lake Jabiru Park
Time: 6:00pm
What's Happening: Celebrate with a BBQ and an official fireworks display at 7:00pm.
Where: Kalkarindji School Oval
Time: 6:30pm
What's Happening: Official fireworks display at 7:30pm.
Where: Ngukurr Football Oval
Time: 6:00pm
What's Happening: Celebrate with a BBQ and an official fireworks display ay 7:30pm.
Where: Jimmy Ah Toy Oval
Event Time: 6:00pm
What's Happening: Official fireworks display from 7:00pm.
date 2023-06-19
