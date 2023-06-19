You've goat to be kid-ding - Council impounds rogue goat

A rogue goat is behind bars "for its own safety", and has taken social media by storm after a Northern Territory lost pet register posted the animal's photo online.
Darwin City Council rangers impounded the goat on June 18 after it was found at Darwin's famous Mindil Markets.
The animal's mug shot has since gone viral as the council is trying to find its owner.
Darwin City Council Mayor Kon Vatskalis said he was amazed by the complaints the council's rangers would get on a regular basis in regards to rogue animals.
"Dingoes, pigs, peacocks - you name it," he said.
Mr Vatskalis said the goat was impounded to keep it safe until its owner was found.
Meanwhile, social media users have taken a liking to the unusual pound guest, with many sharing the photo of the creature behind bars, and some even recognising the animal from previous antics.
"This looks like the same goat that escaped from its owner and ran in front of our car on the Stuart Highway near the (airport) flight path," one woman said, with others saying they had previously tried to catch the animal when it escaped but it had been too fast.
Another woman said she believed she had seen the goat being walked by its owner and his dog in the early evenings near the Charles Darwin Lookout.
According to Darwin City Council the goat's owner has until June 22 to come forward.
"If nobody claims her, I'll take her for curry," one social media user commented.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
