Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Yunupingu's last case could be headed to High Court

June 22 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government says a case by land rights activist Yunupingu, left, raises important legal issues. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
The government says a case by land rights activist Yunupingu, left, raises important legal issues. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus wants to take the final case launched by late land rights champion Yunupingu to the highest court in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.