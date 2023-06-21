Katherine Times
Amphibious assault ship ready for Talisman Sabre drills

By Annie Hesse and Rex Martinich
June 22 2023 - 7:00am
The USS America docked in the Port of Brisbane on Tuesday for a three-day visit ahead of the Talisman Sabre training exercise in northern Australia involving land combat, amphibious landings and air operations.

