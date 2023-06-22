Katherine Times
Rolfe police complaint referred to corruption watchdog

By Annie Hesse and Tim Dornin
June 22 2023 - 2:30pm
A complaint against a detective involved in the investigation of ex-constable Zachary Rolfe over the shooting death of an Indigenous teenager has been referred to the Northern Territory's corruption watchdog.

