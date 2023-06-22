Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT land councils urge voters to stand up and vote 'yes'

June 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The chairs of the four land councils have travelled to Canberra to deliver the Barunga Declaration. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
The chairs of the four land councils have travelled to Canberra to deliver the Barunga Declaration. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

The Northern Territory Aboriginal land councils are asking the people of Australia to stand with them and vote 'yes' in the upcoming referendum on an Indigenous voice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.