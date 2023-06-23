Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Outback gold project gets environmental nod

June 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A major gold project will restart production at three sites in the Northern Territory. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
A major gold project will restart production at three sites in the Northern Territory. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Environmental approvals have been granted for the $412 million Mt Bundy gold project in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.