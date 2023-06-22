The NT Electoral Commission has officially declared the candidates for the Katherine Town Council by-election.
On June 22, candidate positions on the ballot paper were randomly drawn at the NT Electoral Commission office in Darwin.
There are two vacancies for position of councillor in the Katherine Town Council by-election and five candidates were declared.
Candidates for the Katherine Town Council by-election, in ballot paper order are as follows:
Early voting will be available at the Katherine Central Shopping Centre during the following times:
Early voting is also available at the NT Electoral Commission Darwin office from Monday, July 3.
The NT Electoral Commission's mobile voting team is travelling to Binjari and Rockhole on Thursday, July 13, to conduct voting services.
Election day for the Katherine Town Council by-election is on Saturday, July 15, with voting available between 8am and 6pm at Katherine Central Shopping Centre, the Katherine Civic Centre and the Tindal Community Hall.
To accommodate electors unable to vote in person, postal vote applications are open now and will close at the following times:
The NT Electoral Commissioner Iain Loganathan said he would like to encourage Katherine voters to review the voting schedule to find their most convenient voting service.
"With election day fast approaching, I would like to remind Katherine electors to plan when and where they will be voting," he said.
"For electors who are unable to attend a voting service I encourage them to apply now to receive a postal vote."
