'Ripped our hearts out' - Family remembers son killed in Afghanistan

From their son's gravesite, the grieving parents of a young man killed on duty in Afghanistan 13 years ago have shared their touching and heartbreaking memories of a young life lost.
For Ray and Pam Palmer a phone call they received on a Monday evening in June 2010 will forever be etched into their memories.
Five Australians have been severely wounded in an incident, they were informed.
Three have been killed.
Their son Scott had only called them a couple of nights earlier to share his excitement of soon coming home, with only one last mission left during his deployment to war-torn Afghanistan.
This phone call would be the last the young man would ever make to his parents.
Two days later, alongside his mates Tim Aplin and Ben Chuck, Private Scott Palmer, on deployment to Afghanistan with the 2nd Commando Regiment, was killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash on 21 June 2010.
"It was a case of feeling so empty," his father said. "You've just lost someone you've cherished for 27 years."
Years later, this feeling is as strong as ever.
"It has been 13 years since we have lost him," his mother Pam told the Katherine Times while sitting at the cemetery with her husband on the anniversary of their son's death, "having a quiet drink with Scotty".
"Believe me, we always thought that our boys would be the ones sitting at our gravesites," she said. "But not in this case. It is certainly harder than you think. It feels that you have had your heart ripped out and you only have the memories of what it was like to hear his voice via phone calls or when he did get a chance to come home for a visit."
Born on 24 December 1982 in Ipswich, Scott Palmer's life started as a humble Queenslander and ended as a hero for his country.
"Perhaps it was this inbuilt mighty Maroon's 'never say die, give it all' attitude that drove Scotty to go hard and achieve so much," his parents said. "Back then none of us could have appreciated the truly great gift we had been given."
Scott was a competitive rascal from the early days - pushing the limits and fighting his brother Adam for the football, the bike and getting involved in anything that was going around.
From his father Ray he got his steely resolve and the never-ending questioning of rules which did not make sense; and from his mother Pam he inherited his compassion, pleasant demeanour and beautiful smile.
After moving north with his family, the scout leader attended Clyde Fenton Primary School in Katherine, and his younger years were shaped by the remote wilderness of the Northern Territory, the presence of the military and his passion for football.
Scott and his brother were the first brothers to represent the NT in the same team, playing football in Melbourne. A far cry from the rocky playing fields of Katherine.
"No challenge was too great or obstacle too large," his mother said.
In January 2001 - looking for adventure and opportunity - the young man enlisted to join the Australian Army as riflemen.
He deployed on Operation Citadel to East Timor in 2003 and Operation Catalyst to the Middle East in 2005.In 2006 he undertook Commando selection and training, and joined the then 4th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment in November that year.
In 2007 he deployed on Operation Astute to East Timor, followed by three tours of Afghanistan in 2007, 2009 and again in 2010.
"We always supported him and he joined the Army and made a new lifestyle that he loved," his mother said. "He really wanted to make the Army his career, which I could not quite understand, but his father Ray certainly understood, seeing as he was in the Airforce himself."
Serving in the Army and being a Commando had been Scott's long-held dream.
True to his nature, he lived his dream with distinction. Soon he made new friends, with many sharing the Palmers' loss.
After the tragic death, Scott Krum, who served with Private Palmer in the 5/7 Regiment, penned a letter to his mate's parents.
"I had the privilege of serving and being a great friend with Scotty," he wrote. "I feel fortunate to have known him and to have been a part of his life. I was also fortunate enough on my last tour of Afghanistan to spend the morning having breakfast with Scotty on Anzac Day, telling stories of our time in Darwin and reminiscing.
"The time we spent together I will always look back on and smile, and his memory will never be forgotten."
Scott Palmer's memory also lives on in his hometown, where the young man was loved and admired by the community that helped raise him and watched him excel on the sporting field and in his chosen career.
"He would do anything to help you out if he could and would be overly appreciative if you helped him out," his mother said. "And he was always wanting to pay you back with interest."
On one hand Scott was strong, tough and confident.
On the other hand he had a caring, compassionate nature which was exemplified by his ever-so-charming way with the girls, and a sincere love of Home and Away which extended to letting a young kangaroo he named Dolly come into his house each night to watch his beloved TV show with him.
One of his greatest virtues was his commitment to his family. He regularly gave life advice to his cousins and looked out for them.
And in the midst of war zones he would take time to ring his mum.
Looking back on the day the Palmers received the fateful phone call about his death, Scott's mother fondly remembers her home town's support in times of despair.
"Ray and I both were very lucky when we were informed that Scott had been killed overseas, that we lived in the small town of Katherine, where we knew a lot of people, who - bless their hearts - supported us endlessly.
"(Their) thoughts and wishes steeled us with the knowledge that we do not bear the burden of this grief alone."
Thirteen years on, this support hasn't wavered.
"Today we are sitting here in front of Scotty('s grave) and telling him what has happened for the week and laughing at all the memories that have been sent through to us and via phone calls and messages that we have received," Mrs Palmer said.
But in the midst of beautiful memories shared with friends and family, the sadness never leaves - and especially on the eve of State of Origin Games the tragic loss of his son hits hard for Mr Palmer, who shared his son's passion for sport.
"This is the time I miss him the most," he said. "Not being able to talk to him about the results of the footy.
"While he was away he would ring us so he could get all the details about the footy and the cricket.
"We loved the phone calls and there were certainly many and he would tell us all his news."
For the young man's mother, the memories of her son coming home on Christmas Eve are among the most treasured moments, along with his love for his mates.
But it is one special moment that will forever bring her close to the son she has lost.
"When Scott started going overseas, he said 'we should do something special mum'," she said.
"'Go outside. Can you see the star Centauri?' he said to me. "'Now you wave and I will wave as well.'"
To this day, Mrs Palmer scans the Territory night sky for the Centauri star constellation to wave.
"I have not stopped it for all these years."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
