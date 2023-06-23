Ambos-to-be put through paces

Charles Darwin University (CDU) paramedic students have been put through their paces in a real-life scenario that included the sights and sounds they would expect while responding to real emergencies.
The students were required to treat patients in a variety of conditions, while all around them, there were chaotic scenes of destruction, noise, emergency lights and distractions.
The planned immersive scenario was devised by CDU Lecturer in Paramedic Science Paul Reeves, who planned an explosive event with multiple causalities and victims with various injuries.
"What they (the paramedic students) are facing is an explosive event at a public gathering with multiple victims," Mr Reeves said.
"Students need to identify the extent of injuries and decide an order of treatment amongst the multiple injuries."
Mr Reeves said the second-year students were required to evaluate the seriousness of the injuries and then treat patients with limited resources to get the best outcome for all.
Jack Soames, a second-year paramedicine student who took part in the exercise, said hopefully he wouldn't have to face anything similar in his career, but was "good to get exposed to it".
"To be honest, the noise, lights and people grabbing me didn't distract me too much because I was focused on what I was doing," he said.
"I think if I was overwhelmed by anything, it was the volume of work to be done."
Mr Soames said he previously worked in construction and was used to a busy and noisy workplace.
Mr Reeves said students relied on their quick decision-making, planning, critical thinking, and communication.
"We had a distracting scene with dismemberment. We had critical patients, and this prompted the students to use their paramedic skills," he said.
"This goes beyond that ability of just treating individual conditions."
He said the scenario training would get paramedics-to-be to practice their skills on the move and under duress like an actual event, with the purpose of building confidence as well as learning about how they perform under pressure.
Mr Reeves has spent years as an intensive care flight paramedic and medical rescue specialist.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.