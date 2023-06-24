Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

$6.5b shortfall a 'wake-up call' for rural health

June 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's leading medical organisations are calling on state and federal governments to revolutionise the rural health system, with research revealing a spending shortfall of $6.5 billion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.