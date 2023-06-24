NT Training Awards finalists announced

Finalists for the 2023 NT Training Awards have been announced, highlighting the bright future of the Territory's workforce and the important work to improve our skills and training programs.
Recognising excellence in Vocational Education and Training for individuals, businesses and organisations, the 68th instalment of the Northern Territory Training Awards celebrate the NT's best students, apprentices, trainees, teachers, trainers, training providers and employers.
The 2023 finalists represent a wide range of industries including health, conservation, electro technology, mechanical, mining, beauty services, cookery, fitness, early childhood, business and IT.
Nominations were received from across the Territory including Alice Springs, Darwin, Katherine, Nhulunbuy, Numbulwar, Batchelor and Marrakai.
Minister Paul Kirby said with more than 3,500 apprentices and trainees in-training in the Territory, becoming a finalist was a huge achievement in itself.
"This year there were 102 nominations received across 12 categories, comprising of 78 individuals and 24 businesses nominated for the awards," he said.
"The strong number of nominations reflects a resilient and growing economy as well as showcasing the depth of our local talent.
"VET plays an important role in future proofing our workforce and helping develop our local capacity, enabling Territory businesses to adapt and grow, and take advantage of new opportunities and support the economic development of the Northern Territory."
Winners will be announced at the gala awards dinner on September 2 in Darwin.
NT winners in eligible categories progress to the national Australian Training Awards to be held in Hobart on November 17.
2023 Finalists
Individual Categories
Finalists
Trainee of the Year
Rheece Davies-Smith
Thanapat (Joe) Kellie
Hannah Lo
Austin Asche Apprentice of the Year
Jack Auld
Jack Higgins
Shane Greening
Brieanna McSweeny
Vocational Student of the Year
Linda Kapitula
Loan Nguyen
Lauren Deans
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year
Fiona Marika
Jared Yinimala Maymuru
Porsche Cahill
Iesha Couzens
School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year
Lilly Bright
Shaun Stringer
Brandy Loechte
VET in Schools Student of the Year
Luzena Chevalier-Roberts
Declan Keelan
Megan McIntyre
VET Teacher/Trainer of the Year
Sharon Stewart
Gemma Kaliebe
Danielle Brown
Business categories
Finalists
Small Training Provider of the Year
The Arnhem Land Progress Aboriginal Corporation
Department of Education RTO
Institute of Skills and Training Australia
Large Training Provider of the Year
Charles Darwin University
Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Education
Industry Collaboration Award of the Year
East Arnhem Regional Council and Response Employment and Training
Roper Gulf Regional Council and Bradford Institute of Advanced Education
Small Employer of the Year
Numburindi Store
Nilsen NT with GTNT Group
Milner Meats and Seafoods
Large Employer of the Year
NEC
Glencore McArthur River Mine
Hastings Deering
Northern Land Council
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
