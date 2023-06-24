Katherine Times
NT Training Awards finalists announced

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
Updated June 25 2023 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
Kira Vanderkley was named the 2022 NT Training Awards Vocational Student of the Year. Kira is passionate about inspiring people in their fitness journey, she has gained motivation, accountability, and fresh ideas from the course to apply to her training as a fitness instructor. With a willingness to give things a go, Kira has a Certificate III and IV in Fitness and would like to one day become a nutritionist. Kyle Bambra was the runner up in this category.
Finalists for the 2023 NT Training Awards have been announced, highlighting the bright future of the Territory's workforce and the important work to improve our skills and training programs.

