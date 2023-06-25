Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Teddy Picnic
Katherine
The annual Teddy Bears' Picnic will be held at the Katherine Museum on July 1.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening The Giants at Cinema 3 on Thursday, June 29. 6.30 pm for snacks, film starts at 7pm.
VR Arcade
Katherine
Play and create with the latest virtual reality technology -guided by Godinymayin's Technologist-in-Residence Lukas Bendel. Share the VR experience with others, play immersive games and paint in 3D on July 3 from 1 to 3pm.
Food Collective
Katherine
Katherine's Food Collective runs every second Thursday up to July 27, providing food and live entertainment in the Cinema carpark.
Clay Workshop
Katherine
As part of Godinmayin's school holidays events, use clay to create interesting and unique shapes with your hands and objects around you. Pour plaster around the clay and watch it set hard into a sculpture. July 4, from 10 to 12.
Animation Workshop
Katherine
With one of the Territory's leading animators, Levin Diatschenko, learn how to bring pictures to life with intuitive animation software. Bring your ideas for a character or a story, and this workshop will shape them into something special. Godinymayin, July 6 to 7, 1pm to 3pm.
Mandala Workshop
Katherine
Learn how mandalas have been used through history while exploring how to blend colours using pencil and drawing techniques. Godinymayin, July 8, 9am to 12.30pm.
Collage Workshop
Katherine
Explore the world of abstract art and collage-making with at Godinymayin on July 15 from 9am to 12.30pm. Collect images and phrases from books and magazines and learn how to turn existing images into new ones with composition, colour and your creativity.
Katherine Show
Katherine
The Katherine Show will be held on July 21 and 22. Entries and early bird tickets are now open online at www.katherineshow.org.au. As the website has been rebuilt, those who have previously had an account will have to make a new one. Katherine Library staff or the show office will be able to help with the entry process. Pick up the 2023 Show booklet at the show office.
Local Choir
Katherine
K-Town Choir practices every Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at KRA, corner of Second St and O'Shea Terrace. No experience required.
Toddler Rhyme
Katherine
Toddle Rhyme Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every week on Tuesday mornings. No bookings required. Contact the Library for more info.
Story Time
Katherine
Story Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every Wednesday morning at 10am. Catering to three to five-year-olds, join for a morning of stories, singing and dancing followed by a craft activity for little ones.
Gold Rush
Pine Creek
The Pine Creek Gold Rush Festival will be held on July 1. Interested vendors contact Gaye Lawrence on 0427 724 849.
Masquerade Ball
Katherine
The Katherine Museum is hosting a Masquerade Ball on July 15. Early bird tickets have closed, but you can contact the museum to secure your tickets via (08) 8972 3945. Tickets for the ball are $120 per person.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.