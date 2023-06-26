Woman seriously injured in alleged knife incident at Lowy

A woman has been charged with unlawfully causing serious harm after an alleged domestic violence dispute involving a knife left another woman in hospital with serious injuries.
Northern Territory Police have charged a woman after a domestic violence related assault in Cossack last week.
Around 6:10pm on June 23, police received reports of a 31-year-old woman with lacerations to her upper body at the Low Level Reserve in Cossack.
The victim was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital is a serious condition to undergo emergency surgery, where she currently remains.
Police said a 27-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has since been charged by detectives from Northern Investigations with unlawfully cause serious harm.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, please contact 131 444 or in an emergency call triple zero. You can also anonymously report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
