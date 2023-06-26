Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Woman seriously injured in alleged knife incident at Lowy

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
June 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An alleged domestic violence incident at Katherine's Low Level has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.
An alleged domestic violence incident at Katherine's Low Level has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

A woman has been charged with unlawfully causing serious harm after an alleged domestic violence dispute involving a knife left another woman in hospital with serious injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.