Territory to battle elements as bushfire danger, flood watch are in place

Southern and central parts of the Northern Territory are bracing for a flood as a rainband which is developing across parts of the NT is expected to bring widespread rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for catchments in the Tanami Desert, southern Barkly region, the Central and Western Deserts, the MacDonnell Ranges, Finke River and Stephenson Creek, Warburton District Rivers, Eastern Great Victoria Desert, the Simpson Desert and the Sturt Creek District.
"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 10 to 30 mm are likely for parts of the Flood Watch area until Saturday, increasing to 20 to 50 mm across the southwest on Tuesday, with isolated heavier falls," the Bureau said.
Catchments in the flood watch area remain dry ahead of the expected rainfall.
Rises in streams and creeks leading to localised flooding may affect road conditions which is likely to impact travel and movement around southwestern parts of the Northern Territory, then spreading into central parts during the week.
Meanwhile, Bushfires NT has declared the fire danger period until October 31 for the northern part of the NT, north of the 17th parallel of South latitude about 50kms north of Elliott.
Throughout the declared area, a permit to burn is required before any burning is conducted, and a person must not leave an area before thoroughly extinguishing any fire they have lit.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
