Ex-cop loses bid to block questions at shooting inquest

By Tim Dornin
June 29 2023 - 6:30am
Zachary Rolfe has fought attempts to make him answer questions about Kumanjayi Walker's shooting. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A former Northern Territory police officer has lost an appeal and can be forced to answer a coroner's questions about the fatal shooting of an Indigenous teenager.

